BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors discussed the budget for the fiscal year and considered comments made by citizens.

The Board of Supervisors took public comments on the budget at the Monday night and Tuesday morning meetings and made a few adjustments.

One of the concerns citizens brought up included issues with Kern County animal control.

“I think we need 10 animal care workers not five,” Janet Becker, an animal advocate, said. “While we are on the subject, the time that I have served down there and I’ve gotten to know the employees and they are frazzled and they are being asked to do five different jobs, they can’t do their jobs efficiently.”

“We really need a central plan as a county and I think we could really formulate that with some relative ease because we’ve done that before,” Leticia Perez, county supervisor said. “We started doing spay and neuter and taking the unit out in the community and doing this for free, or for $5 people came out in the hoards and we had big improvements as result of that. If we are serious about taking this issue on again we need a county-wide plan that’s very aggressive.”

James Zervis, the Chief Operations Officer for the county, says this budget provides funding for the design and engineering of a new animal control facility, which will take about a year. The project would go out to bid the following year and would probably take two years to construct.