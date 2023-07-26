BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a contract extension earlier this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

After complications with recruiting, KCSO received a new contract through 2026. The negotiations from July 25 will help the department retain and recruit new deputies. The raise comes from Measure K, which passed in November. The 1% raise in sales tax for some unincorporated parts of Kern County was to be given in some part to county employees.

Research into similar law enforcement departments like the Bakersfield Police Department, as well as departments in Central Valley counties up north, show that KCSO is 8% lower than those salaries, according to the county administrative office.

The contract includes 2.5% longevity pay bonus for workers every five years until 20 is reached. The deal in place prior to the newly constructed contract was set to expire in 2024.