BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Tuesday night, the Kern County Board of Education voted to table a long-discussed parental notification policy for the time being.

The decision came during the county Superintendent of Schools Board of Education’s monthly meeting, which opened the floor up again for public comment. For the sake of time, each speaker was limited to one minute, instead of the typical two allocated.

The empty meeting room was quickly filled by supporters and opponents of the policy – about 130 folks, according to security on the ground, though it cannot be confirmed all were in attendance specifically for the policy.

The proposed gender disclosure policy would mandate schools to tell parents should their kids undergo any changes to their gender, gender identity or gender expression, like switching pronouns.

“Honestly, it terrifies me, because I hate to see kids struggle, and I hate to see kids have to shut down around their families,” said Elijah Swanson, a 20-year-old Bakersfield resident who is against the policy. As someone who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community and received courage and support from his teacher, Swanson explained he knows first hand how important campus can be.

“I’ve been friends with a lot of these kids. They can’t go home and be who they are.”

The motion to table discussions for now was proposed by Area 2 Trustee Joe Marcano, who argued Kern County should wait to see what happens with the state lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District. Marcano also suggested the board could wait until new legislation specifically addressing the policy is introduced.

“Chino Valley is already fighting that battle,” Marcano said to the Board. “Just wait and see how it plays out in the courts. We have nothing to gain by doing something now…”

Chino Valley, the first of six California school districts to pass a parental notification policy, is in the midst of a state lawsuit for it, as the policy allegedly breaks state privacy laws, equal protection clause, as well as education and government codes.

Just last week, a San Bernardino superior court judge issued a temporary restraining order against Chino Valley’s policy.

“I am not intimidated one bit by the lawsuit,” Cisneros said. “I believe this is what’s best for parents and students, so we’re gonna forge ahead.”

Tuesday night’s motion was met with all “ayes,” except from trustees Lori Cisneros and Mary Little, both of whom have been leading local efforts in passing the policy. Cisneros introduced the policy earlier this year and told 17 News what’s happening with Chino Valley doesn’t discourage her.

“I think that’s a frivolous lawsuit,” Area 3 Trustee Mary Little said. “[Attorney General Bonta and the state are] doing it to punish the people that are speaking out, and unfortunately, it’s gonna cost time and litigation that’s not worth it [for them].”

Little described “student privacy” as a “misnomer,” especially in regards to those age 12 or younger.

Members of the Board – again excluding Cisneros and Little – also agreed that enforcing such a policy would not be in their jurisdiction. At this point, the exact opinions the five other trustees have on the policy are unclear.

Here in Kern, the 46 school districts have their own boards. So whatever decision the county Board of Education makes on the policy, individual school boards can choose their own path forward.

On the topic of jurisdiction over local schools, Cisneros countered, the county Board of Education oversees 455 students from the Kern’s community and court schools. Cisneros said superintendent of schools Dr. John Mendiburu confirmed this.

The policy is often considered a debate over student privacy and parental rights.

“Parental rights is supreme,” Cisneros said. “Parents have rights over their own children… Students’ rights, when they’re under 18, they really don’t have rights in schools. They’re protected by their parents. Their parents are the ones that are in control over their own children.”

“Parents do not need to know everything about their kids,” Swanson said. “If a kid wants their parents to know, the child will tell their parents… Give kids some privacy, let them be who they are.”

Another opponent of the policy, Brandi Prime, told 17 News, “If parents really want to know what’s going on in their child’s inner worlds, they need to facilitate that safe connection themselves.”

After the Board’s decision, Swanson told 17 News that while the decision is not a permanent yes or no to the policy’s future in Kern, it’s at least temporary relief.