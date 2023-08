BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Chino Hills school district recently passed a policy requiring schools to tell parents if a student identifies as transgender or wants to switch names or their pronouns.

Members of the Kern County Board of Education, like Lori Cisneros and Mary Little, are asking for a similar move in Kern County and are revisiting conversations sparked early this year.

The Kern County Board of Education members will discuss it at a meeting Tuesday evening.