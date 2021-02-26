Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce to host panel discussion with relative of missing West boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been more than two months since Orson and Orrin West have gone missing from their California City home and a relative of the boys will be speaking out on the latest in their search.

The West boys vanished from their home 67 days ago on Dec. 21, 2020.

California City police say they have dozens of persons of interest in the case, but no one has been charged with taking Orson and Orrin West. Investigators don’t believe they could have gotten out of their neighborhood without the assistance of an adult.

Next week, the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce plans to host a live panel discussion with the boys’ biological cousin, Rosanna Wilis, to discuss the ongoing search for the boys.

The virtual discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. on the Black Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.