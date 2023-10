BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce is set to host a Small Business Expo next week.

The free event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 5101 California Avenue, according to event organizers.

The event will feature workshops at 2 p.m. with networking from 4 to 7 p.m. with raffles and appetizers.