BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 72 days since Orson, 3, and Orrin, 4, West were reported missing from their home in California City.

Related Content UPDATED TIMELINE: California City boys Orson and Orrin West remain missing more than a month later

The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce organized a panel with the biological cousin of the two boys on Wednesday. They discussed the investigation and the biological family’s search efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kern County Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Watch the full discussion here.