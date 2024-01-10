BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members of the Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services announced they have unanimously appointed Alison Burrowes as its new director.

Burrowes previously worked at Kern BHRS for 22 years and got her start as a Recovery Specialist in 2022. She has held multiple roles throughout the department including supervising the Crisis Case Management Outreach team, Adult Wraparound and Freise Hope House Liaisons programs. She also served as administrator of the substance use disorder division before serving as a deputy director for six years.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and English from Massey University in New Zealand. Her education continued and earned a pair of master’s degrees at California State University Bakersfield in sociology and social work.

The announcement was made during Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting.