Kern County Basque Club not participating in Kern County Fair due to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Basque Club announced they will not be participating in the Kern County Fair as a concession stand this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Kern County Basque Club has participated in the fair since 1974. The club said in a Facebook post that they made the decision for the safety of their “members and friends who volunteer every day.”

“To all of you who have so generously supported us the past 45 years, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We look forward to seeing you in 2022 and to hearing you say, ‘let’s meet at the Basque Club booth’ again.”

The Kern County Fair kicks off on Sept. 22 and runs through Oct. 3.