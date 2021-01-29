Kern County Bar Association swears in first Latina president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Bar Association made history Thursday night with the swearing in of its first Latina president.

Alekxia Torres-Stallings was sworn in during the annual installation dinner — which took place on Zoom for this year’s event. Torres-Stallings, a criminal defense attorney, said the pandemic changed the landscape of the legal community, with many court appearances conducted either through Zoom or by phone.

Torres-Stallings and her father, attorney David A. Torres, are the first father and daughter to have served as county bar president.