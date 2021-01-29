Kern County Bar Association swears in first Latina president

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Bar Association made history Thursday night with the swearing in of its first Latina president.

Alekxia Torres-Stallings was sworn in during the annual installation dinner — which took place on Zoom for this year’s event. Torres-Stallings, a criminal defense attorney, said the pandemic changed the landscape of the legal community, with many court appearances conducted either through Zoom or by phone.

Torres-Stallings and her father, attorney David A. Torres, are the first father and daughter to have served as county bar president.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News