BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s about that time of the year again to celebrate the Fourth of July in Kern County, with the only questions being how to and where.

With different firework shows and festivals happening all around the county, there are tons of ways to have a blast for this year’s celebration.

Fourth of July Fireworks Show at The Park at River Walk

Bakersfield’s popular Independence Day event will be returning this year on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, presented by Zambelli Fireworks. The event will be held at The Park at River Walk at 11298 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.

Live performances, including appearances by The 95’s and The Habbits, will start at 6 p.m. at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre. The free fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m., with musical accompaniment presented by KUZZ, according to organizers.

For more information on this event, visit the City of Bakersfield website.

Third of July Fireworks Show at Shafter High School

The Third of July Fireworks Show, sponsored by the Shafter Chamber of Commerce, will be returning this year on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Shafter High School Sports Complex at 526 Mannel Ave. in Shafter.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the event will feature food, music, and a raffle, according to organizers. For more information on this event, visit the Shafter Chamber of Commerce website.

Tehachapi All-American Fourth of July Festival

The city of Tehachapi will be hosting an All-American Fourth of July Festival on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The festival will last all day with events being held around town, including a 5k race, a pancake breakfast, food booths, a beer garden, a fireworks show and live music, according to organizers.

The fireworks show will be held at Tehachapi Municipal Airport at 314 N. Hayes St. in Tehachapi. The show starts at 9 p.m., according to officials.

Taft 2023 Fireworks Extravaganza

The Taft Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The event will kick off with the Taft Rails to Trails vendor fair event, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will offer food, drinks and music, according to organizers.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Taft Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Wasco Red, White and Boom Fireworks Festival

The city of Wasco will be hosting the Red, White and Boom Fireworks Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The event is scheduled at 4 p.m. at Barker Park at Poso Drive and Poplar Ave. in Wasco.

The event is free for the community. In addition to a fireworks show, the event will include a flag ceremony, bike parade, pool party, food vendors, contests, games and music, according to organizers.

For more information on this event, visit the Wasco Recreation and Parks Facebook page.

Delano July Extravaganza Show

Delano Voice, GMC Buick Dealership and Hazardous Truckin’ will be hosting the July Extravaganza Show in Delano on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The free family event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 600 1st Ave. in Delano.

According to organizers, the event fill feature vendors, music, food, raffles and a DJ.

For more information on this event, visit the Delano Voice Facebook page.

California City Fourth of July Extravaganza

California City Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Fourth of July Extravaganza at California City Central Park, 10350 Heather Ave. in California City.

The event will take place in the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, July 4, 2023, according to organizers.

For more information on this event, visit the California City Chamber of Commerce website.

Lake Isabella Fireworks Show

The Lake Isabella Fireworks Show is currently set to return this year on Saturday, July 1, 2023, according to the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The fireworks show over the lake will begin around 9:30 p.m. at Engineer Point in Lake Isabella, according to organizers. For more information, visit the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

McFarland Third of July Independence Fireworks Show

The McFarland Festival Committee and McFarland Recreation and Park District will be hosting an Independence Fireworks Show on Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m.

The event is free to spectate from any of the city’s parks or even from your own backyard, according to organizers.

For more information, visit the McFarland Recreation and Park District Facebook page.

Buttonwillow Third of July Fireworks Show

The Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District will be hosting a Third of July Fireworks show with events starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 556 Milo Ave. in Buttonwillow.

According to organizers, in addition to fireworks, the event will also fill feature, food, drinks, local vendors, a cornhole tournament and music by DJ Hember.

For more information, visit the Buttonwillow Recreation and Parks Facebook page.