BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most students will be going back to school in August and it’s important to make sure everyone is ready.

Here is a list of events around Kern County where students can get school supplies:

Bakersfield American Indian Health Project:

The Bakersfield American Indian is hosting a Back to School drive Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where students can get school supplies, backpacks, meals and health information, according to organizers.

The event is first come first serve for students ages 4 to 24 and those over 18 must present identification.

This back-to-school event can be found at 501 40th St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22.

2nd Annual School Supplies Distribution in Delano:

The Vice Mayor of Delano Sal Sorio is coordinating a school supply distribution on Sunday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 200 West 11th Ave., according to organizers.

Stay Focused Ministries:

Stay Focused Ministries and Fresco Mexican Grill and Meat Market are hosting a Backpack Drive and Block Party on July 29, according to organizers.

At this event, organizers will distribute 1,000 backpacks to children in need along with free tacos, live music and more.

The event is scheduled at the block of California Avenue and K Street, near Fresco Meat Market, from 3 to 5 p.m., according to organizers.

Blessing Corner:

Blessing Corner Ministries is scheduled to host its annual Back to School Fun Day on Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to organizers.

Organizers say about 1,200 students will be served at the first come first serve event. The students can get backpacks, food and face and hair painting.

Families can bring a pull cart for the items to be received at the event.

The Outlets at Tejon:

Officials with the Outlets at Tejon are hosting a Back-to-School Bonanza on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.

Parents are asked to shop for their children’s school clothes and at the school supply stations for free supplies.

Safe Haven Kids League of California City:

The Safe Haven Kids League of California City is hosting its annual backpack giveaway on Aug. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m., according to organizers.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Strata Sports Center on Heather Avenue.

If you know of any other back-to-school giveaway events, send us a tip at 17news@kget.com.