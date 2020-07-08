Kern County Assessor’s Office announces 2020-2021 assessment roll completion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Assessor’s Office announces the completion of the 2020-2021 assessment roll. The total assessed value of all taxable property in the county as of January 1, 2020 is valued $102.2 billion, a $2.8 billion increase over the prior year, said the Assessor’s Office.

The Assessor’s Office said major properties contributing to this year’s increase include the 2.6 million square foot Amazon Fulfillment Center and 1 million square foot Walmart cold storage facility, both nearing completion on January 1.

Oil and gas continue to play a key role in the Kern County economy. Despite a modest year-over-year

increase in oil prices, market uncertainty and regulatory hurdles continue to stifle investment in

California oil fields, contributing to production declines, according to the Kern County Assessor’s Office.

The office said oil and gas assessments dropped 8% in the twelve-month period. Oil and gas account for about 15% of Kern’s current assessment total. According to the Assessor’s Office, the Coronavirus shutdown did not impact 2020 assessments, but the effect of the ensuing economic retraction and decline in oil prices will be measured next January when property values are determined for the 2021 tax year.

Taxpayers can find assessed values for the 2020-21 tax year on the Assessor’s website by clicking here.

The Kern County Assessor-Recorder, Jon Lifquist urges property owners to call if they believe the assessed value of their property exceeds market value as of January 1, 2020. Requests for review or appeals of the 2020-21 assessment must b submitted by November 30, 2020.

For more information, call the Kern County Assessor’s Office at ( 661) 868-3485.