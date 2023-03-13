BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials said Monday the worst is over in terms of recent flooding in the Kern River Valley and Wasco and McFarland, but it’s not over yet with another storm heading into the area.

Flood water is receding Monday in many areas, but officials said evacuation warnings and evacuation orders remain in effect. Residents should stay vigilant and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

No injuries have been reported over the weeekend.

Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said he signed a state of emergency for the entire county and using the next 24 to 48 hours assessing the damage.

Alsop expects the Board of Supervisors to ratify the state of emergency at Tuesday’s board meeting.