BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Superintendent of Schools has announced their finalists for the 2023 Teachers of the Year awards, according to an official news release.

The three finalists were announced at a reception held at CSU Bakersfield and a total of 56 teachers from across the county were nominated for the prestigious honor, organizers say.

Organizers say the finalists have become eligible to apply for the California Teacher of the Year program with the top two applications submitted to the California Department of Education to be considered for the statewide honor.

Kern County’s 2023 Teachers of the Year finalists include:

Brian Devitt: Kern High School District

Stockdale High School

Subjects taught: AP Microeconomics, CP Economics, Algebra 1, Financial Services, and Virtual Enterprise

Yasmin Herrera: Delano Union School District

Almond Tree Middle School

Subject taught: 6th grade special education

Veronica Karr: Southern Kern Unified School District

Rosamond High Early College Campus

Subject taught: English