Kern County announces dates for 2020 Job Fest series

The Kern County Department of Human Services has announced dates for its 2020 Job Fest series, the first of which starts this week.

Job Fest highlights available job opportunities and openings throughout the county. The event will make stops throughout the county starting this week and lasting into June.

Here’s a list of all the upcoming events. Nearly all of them take place between 9 a.m. and noon.

Thursday: David Head Center in Lamont, 10300 San Diego St.

Feb. 27: Stuart O. Witt Event Center in Mojave, 1247 Poole St.

March 11: Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center in Bakersfield, 1001 Truxtun Ave.

April 2: Odd Fellows Hall in Kernville, 50 Tobias St. This event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 23: Kerr McGee Center in Ridgecrest, 100 W. California Ave.

May 7: The Historic Fort in Taft, 915 N. 10th St.

May 21: CAPK Shafter Youth Center, 459 E. Euclid Ave.

June 11: Caesar Chavez High School in Delano, 800 Browning Rd.