Kern County Animal Shelter’s ‘4 Days 4 Freedom’

The Kern County Animal Services will be offering several programs before and after the 4th of July holiday this year in order to help animals get back home after escaping due to the loud bangs and flashes from fireworks.

The services provided by KCAS includes free microchipping for cats and dogs at any Kern County Animal Shelter during normal business hours. The first 125 Bakersfield residents providing a proof of address can also get there pet microchipped at the “Microchip Mania!” event at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, located at 201 South Mount Vernon Ave. The event will be held on June 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 29 and July 1 through July 3 the KCAS will also be offering fee-waived adoptions on dogs and cats. After the 4th of July holiday your animal may have ran away due to fireworks. If your animal is picked up, KCAS is offering fee-waived redemption of owned animals on July 5, 6, 8, and 9. Anyone’s animal who is lost as a result of fireworks after June 29, can retrieve their pets at no cost with proper proof of ownership.

A few tips to keep your pets safe for this 4th of July are:

Keep your pets secured INSIDE your home, if possible. Even dogs in fenced yards will find a way to escape the frightening noises.

Update your pets microchip information early and often. Also, always make sure that your animal has some form of visible identification on, especially during the holiday.

Use ambient noise such as a radio or TV playing to help comfort your pet when the noises begin.

The KCAS is always looking for the communities help and support for pets, whether its being a pet foster parent or a volunteer. The shelter is in need of foster homes for large-breed dogs and volunteers for the kitten nursery.

Applications to become a volunteer with KCAS can be found at www.kerncountyanimalservices.org/how-to-help/volunteer/, and can be submitted via email at volunteer@kerncounty.com. For more information on becoming a volunteer, call 661-868-7130. To become a foster family for KCAS, applications can be found at www.kerncountyanimalservices.org/how-to-help/foster/. For more information, email foster@kerncounty.com, or call 661-868-7131.