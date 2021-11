BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is asking for donations for pets that will be spending their holidays at the shelter this Christmas; namely, Christmas stockings.

They need a total of 250 new or used stockings.

Donations can be brought to the shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.

