Kern County Animal Services to offer free dog, cat food to pet owners struggling through COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services will offer free dog and cat food to pet owners struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. KCAS will offer assistance through its Pet Food Safety Net program. The program was made possible by a grant from Maddie’s Fund and a donation from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. KCAS is hopeful that by supporting Kern County pet owners, families can be kept together and pets don’t have to be given up.

To receive assistance from the program, you just have to text the word “petfood” to the phone number 555-888. Then, a short, automated application will be sent through text message. After an application is received and eligibility is confirmed, a KCAS team member will contact you to schedule a drive-thru pickup of a short-term supply of pet food.

Here is a list of program restrictions:

A state-issued identification must be shown at time of pickup

A new application and/or request must be made each time assistance is needed

Only one application per household will be permitted

Assistance can be provided for up to 4 animals

Assistance can be provided up to six times, with at least 14 days in between each time of assistance

Requests can only be made during normal business hours

Animals cannot be added to the household while utilizing assistance

All animals should be spayed or neutered in order to receive assistance. If pets require spay or neuter, we may provide low or no-cost options to do so

Pet owners may be required to demonstrate financial need for pet food assistance.

Eligibility to receive pet food through the Safety Net program will be determined at the sole discretion of Kern County Animal Services

Currently only available through the Bakersfield location

More information on the Pet Food Saftey Net Program can be found here.