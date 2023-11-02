BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Animal Services is set to host its 5th Annual Mega Adoption event at Stramler Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The free event is being called the biggest pet adoption event of the year.

Organizers say the event will feature pet adoptions, raffle prizes, pet product vendors, a kid fun zone, food vendors and a pet costume contest.

All pets up for adoption are spayed, neutered and microchipped.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramlet Park.