BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for a new running buddy or a friend for a day, consider a four-legged companion. Kern County Animal Services is inviting the community to join its “Streets of Bakersfield” Program, which allows you to hang out with a shelter pet for a couple hours.

You get to choose a pet from the Kern County Animal Services shelter to take for a walk in the park or even a sleepover.

If you’re interested in the program, call KCAS at (661) 205-7982.