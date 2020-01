Kern County Animal Services says its kennels are full and are hoping you can find a spot for an animal in your home.

On social media, the shelter said ready-to-be adopted dogs cost $20 through Saturday, Feb. 1.

The shelter also says it is also looking for foster parents. One of the dogs available is Bear, shown below.

For more information, call the shelter at 661- or visit them at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.