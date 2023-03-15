BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is celebrating “St. Pittie’s Day” by waiving adoption fees for all pit bulls and pit bull mixes at their Fruitvale shelter Friday and Saturday.

All dogs will be spayed or neutered before they go home and they will come with their first set of vaccinations including a rabies vaccination and a microchip, according to the KCAS Facebook page.

If interested, come by Fruitvale Shelter, located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. during their normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.