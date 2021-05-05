Kern County Animal Services offering $20 adoptions on all ready-to-go pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The kennels at Kern County Animal Services are at capacity. To encourage the community to adopt and save an animals life, the shelter is offering $20 adoptions on all ready-to-go pets.

Typically, shelter adoptions can cost up to $85, but last week in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Kern County Animal Services reduced the adoption fee to $20. If you are a county resident, your $20 adoption fee will include spay/neuter, vaccine and microchip services and a 1 year license.

The shelter is located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave, and is open Wednesday from 2 p.m to 7 p.m.. Thursday through Tuesday their hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Sunday).

This year alone, over 400 pets have been adopted from Kern County Animal Services. The shelter asks the community to continue to #AdoptDontShop.