Kern County Animal Services makes plea for people to help foster dogs
Kern County Animal services is making an urgent plea as its kennels have filled up.
Officials are asking for people to help foster dogs from the shelter.
If you can do it, you are urged to see them at their facility at 3951 Fruitvale Ave., just north of Rosedale Highway.
