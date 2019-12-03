Kern County Animal Services lowers pet adoption fees to $12 for holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is hoping you can make a home for one of its sheltered animals this holiday season and at a lower cost.

Starting Dec. 3 through Jan. 3, 2020, you can add a new furry member to your family for $12.

The shelter is calling it their “$12 Days of Petmas.” Adoption fees usually run up to $85.

You can adopt a pet from any of the county shelters in Bakersfield, Mojave and Lake Isabella.

The Bakersfield shelter is located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.

The Mojave shelter is located at 901 Poole St.

The Lake Isabella shelter is located at 14891 Highway 178.