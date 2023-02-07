BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is looking to fill much-needed jobs to care for and treat animals at the shelter.

Kern County Animal Services is recruiting for the Chief of Veterinary services position and registered veterinary technicians, with both positions, cited as important to saving lives, caring for animals and making a difference.

If filled, these vacancies will help address the problem of animal euthanasia in Kern County, according to the job posting.

Anyone interested can submit a resume or inquiry to animalservices@kerncounty.com.