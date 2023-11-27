BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Animal Services has issued a warning for pet owners about a new respiratory illness, after two dogs died at the shelter.

A severe and sometimes fatal, respiratory illness has been reported in dogs across 10 states.

Over the weekend, the Kern County Animal Shelter said two of their dogs died with symptoms consistent with the respiratory illness. However, officials are still waiting on lab results to confirm the official causes of death.

Shelter staff has since quarantined 250 animals at the facility prompting staff to adjust its services and operations for the next 10 days.

As of Nov. 27, the shelter will only be able to accept sick stray dogs, injured stray dogs or stray dogs that are a risk to public safety due to their aggressive behavior.

Officials also said the illness is highly contagious to other animals and can spread through direct contact with an infected animal or indirectly through contact with food and water bowls, toys, or blankets.

Experts released a list of symptoms dog owners need to look out for:

Persistent cough

Eye or nasal discharge

Fever

Lethargy and loss of appetite

If you notice any of these symptoms in your dog, see a veterinarian immediately.