Kern County Animal Services in Lake Isabella working on returning with modified services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services said its shelter in Lake Isabella could reopen offering modified services within the next two weeks and officials say thanks to community support it was spared from COVID-19 budget cut closure.

KCAS says it working on reopening safely while offering limited services. People visiting the shelter will be required to wear a mask or facial covering before entering and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Visitors could also be asked to wait in their vehicle, or outside before they can be helped by staff. The county also says under modified services, the shelter would not take in healthy, friendly cats for intake. Strays and sick or injured cats would still be taken in.

The shelter also asks people with questions about services usually offered by the shelter, to ask them through its Facebook page rather than calling the shelter. You can find their page at this link.

In a statement, the shelter says the county had considered closing the shelter in outlying areas of Kern, but an outpouring of support from residents stopped it from happening.

“The staff that operates our animal shelter up in South Lake are some of the kindest, passionate people working in animal welfare,” Kern County Animal Services director Nick Cullen said. “They truly love the community they serve. They do such a wonderful job of caring for the animals, and it is such an enormous relief that services will continue at the shelter, both in the short term, and the long term.”

The shelter in Lake Isabella is located at 14891 Highway 178.