Kern County Animal Services implementing new citations for owners of unlicensed, non-vaccinated pets

The county is cracking down on animal owners who haven’t gotten a license or rabies vaccinations for their pets.

Kern County Animal Services said owners who are found to be out of compliance with county ordinances requiring a valid dog license and rabies vaccination will receive a new administrative citation that requires them to obtain a license and/or vaccination within 30 days.

If an owner fails to do that, Animal Services say they could face a fine of up to $500 per violation.

The new citations come as the department said that only around 30 percent of all dog owners in the county comply with the licensing laws. Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said license fees fund vaccine clinics, the foster care program, adoptions and other operations.

“Licensing your pet is an important part of being a responsible pet owner,” Cullen said. “There are just a ton of reasons to license your pets, outside of the fact that it is the law.”

A one-year license is $15 for a spayed or neutered dog and $60 for an unaltered dog. Rabies vaccinations cost $10 each.