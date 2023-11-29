BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services said Wednesday it has identified the pathogen that led to the deaths of two dogs and quarantining of 250 other animals at the shelter.

Officials said laboratory tests identified the bacterium as streptococcus zooepidemicus, or “strep zoo.”

“Strep zoo” is a bacterium commonly found in horses, cattle and pigs, but said the pathogen rarely causes disease. The bacterium affects immunocompromised dogs and can cause severe pneumonia in them. It has caused outbreaks of pneumonia in shelter dogs around the world, KCAS said.

When found in dogs, it usually is found in crowded kennels and shelter settings.

There is no vaccine for “strep zoo”, but antibiotics can be used to treat it if found early in infection.

The signs of the infection of “strep zoo” include fever, vomiting, labored breathing, coughing blood and nasal discharge, officials said.

Kern County Animal Services said if you adopted a dog from the shelter after Nov. 20 you can contact them at animalservices@kerncounty.com for more information. If the dog is not showing signs or symptoms, there is no need for concern of “strep zoo,” officials said.

Only one time in history, officials said, has the “strep zoo” bacterium been passed from a dog to a human.

At the Kern County Animal Services facility, officials said staff and volunteers will move through all kennels to disinfect and clean those areas. Officials also ask for anyone able to provide short-term foster care for a shelter animal. People willing or able to provide foster care for any of the more than 200 dogs in its care can email KCAS at animalservices@kerncounty.com or dogfoster@kerncounty.com.

KCAS is also hosting a drive-thru foster event on Wednesday, Dec. 6.