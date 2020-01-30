Kern County Animal Services holding $20 promotion through Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services says its kennels are full and are holding a $20 adoption fee promotion through Saturday, Feb. 1 to get pets a new home.

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services, says the pets are “ready-to-go” and all they need are for someone to provide them with a loving home.

Included in the adoption:

spay and neutered

vaccinated

micro-chipped

de-wormed

licensed for a year

Cullen says the shelters are busy year-round due to the long, warm months in Bakersfield. He also said dogs are the most common animal adopted.

If KCAS doesn’t reach their adoption goal by Saturday, Cullen says they will extend the promotion.

Cullen urges the public to spay and neuter their pets, saying the lack of it is what causes shelters to fill up. You can learn more about local spay and neuter programs by visiting the Kern County Animal Services website .

For more information, call the shelter at 661-868-7100 or visit them at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.