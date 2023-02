BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the winter storms, local animal shelters are expecting to see a spike in lost dogs.

To this end, Kern County Animal Services asks residents to remember to place a collar and tag on their pets, and also make sure they are microchipped.

Residents can visit them on 3951 Fruitvale Avenue for some free identification options.

If your pet does happen to escape your yard, be sure to check all local shelters and check social media apps for any found pet posts.