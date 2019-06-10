Kern County Animal Services encouraging pet adoptions for ‘Just One Day’ on June 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is taking part in a nationwide campaign Tuesday encouraging animal adoption from local shelters.

Photo: KGET file

The shelter is taking part of the Just One Day event all day on June 11. It’s a pledge made by animal shelters across the U.S. to not euthanize any adoptable animals for one whole day.

On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., all dog and cat adoptions will be reduced to $11. at Bakersfield shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.

The shelters in Mojave and Lake Isabella will be open from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day.

Last year, the shelter says nearly 100 animals were adopted during the Just One Day event.

For more information, call the shelter at 661-868-7100.