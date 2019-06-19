Kern County Animal Services closer to becoming full ‘no kill’ shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services says it is making progress toward becoming a no-kill shelter.

In 2015, Animal Services pledged to the Board of Supervisors it would be a no kill shelter by December 2020.

On Tuesday, director Nick Cullen told county supervisors as of 2018, 75% of the animals at their shelter have been saved, but he says they are aiming to make that 90%.

Cullen says they rely on the community’s help to save animals.

“We’re very limited in what we can do as a department,” he said. “We have to depend on the community to raise their awareness on how they should treat their animals.”

In most cases, animals are euthanized because the shelter runs out of space and they aren’t adopted.

The department offers vouchers for low-cost spaying and neutering and they hold vaccination clinics on Wednesdays.

You can follow Kern County Animal Services on Facebook to keep up with the programs and services they offer.