BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a new year, but dog shelters in Kern County continue to be overwhelmed. Now, Kern County Animal Services has a specific request for the community to help dogs have a better stay at the shelter.

KCAS is asking the community for Kuranda beds, also known as elevated beds.

“We still have a need for about 60 medium-sized Kuranda type beds,” said Nick Cullen, Kern County Animal Services Director. “We do ask for the Kuranda beds themselves — that’s the brand name — because they hold up the best in the animal shelter.”

Kuranda beds stay off the cold ground, are easy to clean and are sturdy for anxious biters — a perfect match for the shelter that saw notable pup Indy meet her forever home more than a decade ago. Owner Teresa Adamo got a special gift this Christmas from her family in honor of Indy.

“They were donating a Kuranda elevated pet bed to the Kern County Animal Shelter in memory of my dog Indy,” said Adamo, who is also the author of the book series “Indy, oh Indy.”

A trip to the shelter 16 years ago ended in a legacy now immortalized for the world to enjoy.

“[Indy] inspired me to write a children’s book in 2018, and it was an adventure of where she may have gone in Bakersfield and throughout Kern County before she came to us,” said Adamo. “I always say, ‘I wrote about Indy, but Indy wrote my life too. It changed everything for me.'”

Knowing Indy most likely slept in these beds 16 years ago made the gift even more special.

Adamo encourages the community to donate, saying it will help from hundreds to thousands of dogs that go through the shelter.

“Go to our social media pages, our Facebook especially — we have some posts up there that provide a link that you can go to [for] the Kuranda website,” said Cullen. “I think there’s a discount that’s given too.”

In addition to Kuranda beds, blankets, comforters and towels are also needed for the cold. All donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.