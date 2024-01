BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two matted dogs found in Arvin were recently treated to a much-needed makeover.

Kern County Animal Control Services found Winston and Wallace in Arvin and knew they had to take action. Both stray dogs were severely matted, and after a proper grooming, looked completely different.

You can find Winston and Wallace up for adoption at Kern County Animal Control Services on 3951 Fruitvale Ave.