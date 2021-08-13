Kern County Airports Director Mark Witsoe receives Airport Executive of the Year award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Airports Director Mark Witsoe has received an award as Airport Executive of the Year.

Related Content Supervisors announce new director of Kern County airports

The award was given by the Southwest Chapter American Association of Airport Executives, which covers California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii.

“Mark has been a true asset to Kern County, using his expertise and leadership to help residents travel with ease,” the county said in a social media post. “Mark, thank you for all you’ve done to help our community take flight!”

Witsoe has managed the county’s airport department since 2018.