BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County agencies and supervisors partnered Thursday for a catalytic converter etching event in Northwest Bakersfield.

The county partnered with Teeter’s Mobil Lube Express on Coffee Road and at no cost community members were able to get their catalytic converter painted bright orange and the last five digits of their vehicle identification number etched into the metal.

This is not an iron-clad anti-theft strategy, but a deterrent nevertheless.

“I talked with the guys doing the etchings and they think, with the red paint and etching, thieves will bypass it,” Ken Teeter Owner of Teeter’s Mobil Lube Express said.

Thieves steal catalytic converters for the metals inside and sell them to middlemen for recycling in Mexico or China.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer says she’s a believer in etching after what happened to one of her employees.

“[She] had her catalytic converter sprayed and etched and one night, her car is parked out in a residential neighborhood, a thief comes along and stole every single catalytic converter but hers,” Zimmer said.

Teeter said the goal for the first day of this campaign was 60 cars but by 4 p.m. on Thursday, they etched twice as many.