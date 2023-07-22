BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County hosted its inaugural Public Safety Career Expo on Saturday, July 22.

The event took place at the Kern County Administrative Center and was a joint collaboration between the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Fire Department and Kern County Probation Department. Kern County Human Resources also assisted candidates with job testing and the application process.

Devin Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer with the county, emphasized the importance of public safety careers.

“Public safety is one of the key priorities of our community here in Kern County,” Brown told 17 News. “We’re looking to bolster all of our ranks within the sheriff’s office, the fire department and our probation department.”

Local public safety leaders attended the expo, including Captain Andrew Freeborn with KCFD and Sheriff Donny Youngblood with KCSO.

Freeborn spoke more about the event and what both the fire department and law enforcement offices had to offer.

“These agencies are oftentimes working with one another, and now we’re here working with one another to help inform the public about what our careers are like, and hopefully be able to answer questions for those in our community that are thinking about a career in fire or law enforcement,” Freeborn told 17 News.

According to Freeborn, people were able to experience firefighting through a virtual reality simulator from Bakersfield College.

“Individuals can go ahead and put the VR goggles on and then go through various little practice things, like putting out car fires or using fire extinguishers,” Freeborn told 17 News. “There’s a wide variety of things they can do in a virtual reality world to see if this is the job for them or not.”

Youngblood talked about the benefits of a career in law enforcement, and why he encourages people to pursue this career.

“You know, it’s a great career. At the end of the day, there’s not many careers where you can work 30 to 35 years and go home and never have to work again because retirement will take care of you, and you’ll have medical benefits, vacation and sick leave,” Youngblood told 17 News. “It’s just a great opportunity to serve the community that we all serve, and every day you go to work is fun, every day you go to work is different, there’s not many occupations like that.”

If you missed the event, additional information on careers can be found on the KCSO website, KCFD website and KCPD website.