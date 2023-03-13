Flooding along the Kern River in Kernville, California. March 10, 2023 (KGET)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials are warning against scams in regard to the ongoing flooding.

Officials with the county told residents to beware of scams asking for donations for flood victims at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Kern officials said scammers are calling numbers asking to donate money and they advised residents to not give any information.

Kern County Undersheriff Larry McCurtain said that no one from the county would ever ask for that sort of information, saying “Unfortunately, people take advantage of this kind of situation.”