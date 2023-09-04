BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Administrative Building is shining in brand new colors as of Monday night for a noble cause.

The building, which is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield, was seen basking in teal and purple lights after dusk, the official colors of what Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is calling Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month for the month of September.

Kern BHRS said the goal of the month is to educate the public about suicide prevention and substance use recovery in addition to informing the community of the services available. The organization also said they will be hosting and supporting a number of outreach events and activities across Kern County during this month.

For more information on Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month, visit Kern BHRS’s website. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you are encouraged to call or text 988 immediately.