BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Administrative Building has decided to bathe in pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.

The building, which is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., was seen lit with a pink hue on Monday night.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation reports one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

The pink ribbons you’ll see this month — and these lights — are a reminder for all to get annual breast exams and support local nonprofits working to raise funds and awareness.