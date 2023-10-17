BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Administrative Building, known for its various choice of colors, has chosen to shine in blue and white lights in support of Israel.

The building, which is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., was seen lit with blue and white hues on Monday night.

The support for Israel comes after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 — the same day as the Jewish Simchat Torah holiday. The blue and white colors seen projected onto the building represent the colors of the Israeli flag.

Both local Jewish groups and Palestinian groups have voiced concerns over the attack, with some mourning in the aftermath, and others calling for Palestine’s freedom and recognition of human rights.

Local Jewish leaders described feeling “completely broken” amid the unprecedented strike.

“I am completely broken,” said Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger of Chabad of Bakersfield. “Understand that this is not a far-off event — this is an event that is close to home and close to the heart of every single Jewish person and civilized human being of the world.”

However, Emad Meerza with the Islamic Shoura Council of Bakersfield said that there is a way to see the conflict from both sides, and hopes more do.

“This is ridiculous to think that we have Christians here, we have government officials here, we have historians here, and we have citizens here, that think you have no other option but to be with Israel or to be with the Jews and not with anybody else. How can you say that?” said Meerza. “Does that child not mean anything to you because they’re Arab? Go see all the children being picked out of rubble in Gaza — you better be moved if you’re a good human, you should feel something — but if they look like animals to you, the problem isn’t with them, it’s with you.”