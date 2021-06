BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 20-year-old charged with an acquaintance's death once again refused to appear for a hearing Friday morning in Kern County Superior Court.

Daniel Gunnarsson was scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing on charges of murder and mutilating a corpse. He is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Katie Pham in May at a home on Skylark Avenue. The two had known each other since high school, according to friends and family. A motive has not been released.