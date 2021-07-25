Kern County 999 Foundation identifies deputy killed in Wasco standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County 999 Foundation identified the sheriff’s deputy killed Sunday in Wasco as SWAT deputy P. Campas.

Campas and another deputy were wounded Sunday afternoon during a standoff at a home on 1st Street in Wasco.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm that a deputy had died in the incident but multiple officials, law enforcement agencies and organizations offered their condolences to KCSO and Campas’ family.

The Kern County 999 Foundation is a non-profit that assists families of Kern County law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

An honor guard was seen at Kern Medical on Sunday evening and a flag-draped body was placed in a hearse there.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia issued a statement saying in part: “I would like share that my heart goes out to the families of both the deputies. Nothing can prepare us for tragedies such as these.”

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office tweeted a statement Sunday evening:

“Our deepest condolences to family, friends & fellow deputies of the KC Deputy Sheriff who was killed in the line of duty today. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the second deputy wounded. A tremendous tragedy and loss for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and our community. Our hearts are broken.”

