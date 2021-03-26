Kern County Superintendent of Schools announces 33rd annual Regional Science Fair winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the winners of the 33rd annual Regional Science Fair winners on Friday.
Approximately 230 students between 4th and 12th grades participated in the science fair that took place virtually on March 15 through 17. Students presented 218 projects in total.
First place winners in middle school, and first and second place winners in high school may advance to compete in the 71st annual California Science Fair, which is set to be held virtually April 12 through 13.
Here is the complete list of winners, organized by grade level and category.
4th Grade
Chemistry
First Place — Annie Han/ Valley Oaks Charter
Second Place — Ayden Zahn/ Laurelglen Elementary
Third Place — Kiera Kiosef/ Wallace Elementary
Honorable Mention — Courtney Cornejo/ Laurelglen Elementary
Materials Science
First Place — Avni Ahuja/ Buena Vista Elementary
Second Place — Sair Legrama/ Valley Oaks Charter
Third Place — Khloe Ocampo/ Berkshire Elementary
Physics
First Place — Dolores Leon/ James A. Forest Elementary
Second Place — Luis Haro/ Owens Intermediate
Third Place — Haylee Anzaldo/ Wallace Elementary
Honorable Mention — Maggie Giddens/ Kernville Elementary
Product Science
First Place — Daniel Betencourt/ America Elementary
Second Place — Jason Mohanraj/ Ronald Reagan Elementary
Third Place — Roxy Mosqueda/ Berkshire Elementary
5th Grade
Behavioral and Social Science
First Place — Drew Urquidez/ Douglas Fletcher Elementary
Second Place — Sebastian Espitia/ Teresa Burke Elementary
Third Place — Sehar Chaudhry/ REALM Charter
Honorable Mention — Camila Giron/ Plantation Elementary
Chemistry
First Place — Akshaya Behara/ St. John’s Lutheran
Second Place — Elizabeth Owens/ Old River Elementary
Third Place — Janice Delgadillo/ Fremont Elementary
Honorable Mention — Drake Decambra/ Roy Loudon Elementary
Electronics
First Place — Ronak Bose/ Ronald Reagan Elementary
Second Place — Anna Allen/ Wallace Elementary
Third Place — Cooper Bryski/ Wallace Elementary
Honorable Mention — Ramon Raya/ Karl Clemens Elementary
Material Science
First Place — Sanjay Ravikumar/ Ronald Reagan Elementary
Second Place — Abigail Muchmore-Taylor/ Roy Loudon Elementary
Third Place — Gabbie Garcia/ Nueva Vista Language Academy
Plant Biology
First Place — Gonzalo Vargas/ Buena Vista Elementary
Second Place — Alyssandra De La Huerta/ Horizon Elementary
Third Place — Kaitlyn LaValley/ American Elementary
Physics
First Place — Joseph Alonzo Vasquez/ Hacienda Elementary
Second Place — Evan Graves/ Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Third Place — Laciana LaValley/ American Elementary
Product Science
First Place — Janvi Sankar/ St. John’s Lutheran
Second Place — Sidhaan Ranganath/ Ronald Reagan Elementary
Third Place — America Arroyo/ Fairview Elementary
Honorable Mention — Ryan Datta/ Harvest Elementary
Middle School (6th – 8th)
Behavioral Sciences
First Place — Maya Rodriguez/ Cato Middle School
Second Place — Leslie Contreras/ Palm Avenue Middle School
Third Place — Abigail Elizalde/ Rosedale North Elementary School
Biochemistry
First Place — Yareli Sanchez/ Palm Avenue Middle School
Second Place — Audrey Oo/ Earl Warren Junior High School
Third Place — Simar Singh/ St. John’s Lutheran School
Honorable Mention — Therien Jones/ Saint Ann School
Cognitive Sciences
First Place —Ekamjot Natt/ Earl Warren Junior High School
Second Place — Tanya Srivastava/ St. John’s Lutheran School
Third Place — Aliah Moreno/ Greenfield Middle School
Chemistry-Materials
First Place — Jiya Brar/ St. John’s Lutheran School
Second Place — Vishudh Sahay/ Earl Warren
Third Place — Emma Gomez/ Palm Avenue Middle School
Honorable Mention — Erik Castillo/ Palm Avenue Middle School
Chemistry-Reactions
First Place — Himaja Kommineni/ Earl Warren Junior High School
Second Place — Samantha Troung/ Ronald Reagan Elementary School
Third Place — Fabian Carrillo/ Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Honorable Mention — Leila Andrade/ Pioneer Elementary School
Earth & Environmental Science
First Place — Tanvi Thallapalle/ St. John’s Lutheran School
Second Place — John Trichell/ Heritage Christian School
Third Place — Addyson Pettichord/ Stockdale Christian School
Honorable Mention — Bree Goessman/ McKee Middle School
Material Science I
First Place — Carolyn James/ Stockdale Christian School
Second Place — Khanh Van/ Pioneer Elementary School
Third Place — Mariana Medina/ Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Honorable Mention — Oliver Harvill/ American Elementary School
Material Science II
First Place — Ella Mauer/ Wallace Middle School
Second Place — Ina Trang/ Christa McAuliffe Elementary School
Third Place — Khushwant Kaur & Haley McClintock/ LaVina Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Herramoni Joya Hassain/ Greenfield Middle School
Physics I
First Place — Anderson Zahn/ Laurelglen Elementary School
Second Place — Joseph Jephson/ American Elementary School
Third Place — Patrick Boggs/ Saint Ann School
Honorable Mention — Austin Davis/ Stockdale Christian School
Physics II
First Place — Quan Laskey/ Saint Ann School
Second Place — Nicholas Contreras/ Palm Avenue Middle School
Third Place — James Tiner/ Norris Middle School
Plant Biology
First Place — Isabella Hansston/ Stockdale Christian School
Second Place — Joseph Kolodji/ Cato Middle School
Third Place — Artemio Sanchez/ Palm Avenue Middle School
Honorable Mention — Julia Blunt/ Heritage Christian School
Product Science-Biological
First Place — Callie Krizo/ St. John’s Lutheran School
Second Place — Amanada Gonzalez/ Bessie Owens Intermediate School
Third Place — Taylor Watts/ Stockdale Christian School
Honorable Mention — Maanya Srivastava/ St. John’s Lutheran School
Product Science-Physical
First Place — Athan ValosDeal/ Stockdale Christian School
Second Place — Chloe Robinson/ Cato Middle School
Third Place — Evan Limon/ Greenfield Middle School
High School (9th – 12th)
Behavioral & Social Sciences
First Place — Aarohi Patel/ Stockdale High School
Second Place — Sanjna Mizar/ Stockdale High School
Third Place — Gabriel Abboud/ Ridgeview High School
Biochemistry/Chemistry
First Place — Kassey Lassen/ Kern Valley High School
Second Place — Janae Hutson/ Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Stafford Williams/ Ridgeview High School
Biomedical Engineering
First Place — Ishaan Brar/ Stockdale High School
Second Place — Harjaisal Brar/ Stockdale High School
Computational Systems and Mathematics
First Place — Alor Sahoo/ Stockdale High School
Second Place — Joseph Cestone & Kevindeep Dhesi/ Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Aditya Kakarla/ Stockdale High School
Environmental Engineering
First Place — Marilyn Castro & Vanessa Delgado Dela Mora/ Ridgeview High School
Second Place — Brandon Natividad/ Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Crystal Duran & Lizbeth Ruiz Mendoza/ Ridgeview High School
Honorable Mention — Ridhima Bellam/ Stockdale High School
Physics
First Place — Isaac Larroque/ Ridgeview High School
Second Place — Nathaniel Mata/ Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Natalie Garza/ Ridgeview High School