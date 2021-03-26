Kern County Superintendent of Schools announces 33rd annual Regional Science Fair winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the winners of the 33rd annual Regional Science Fair winners on Friday.

Approximately 230 students between 4th and 12th grades participated in the science fair that took place virtually on March 15 through 17. Students presented 218 projects in total.

First place winners in middle school, and first and second place winners in high school may advance to compete in the 71st annual California Science Fair, which is set to be held virtually April 12 through 13.

Here is the complete list of winners, organized by grade level and category.

4th Grade

Chemistry

First Place — Annie Han/ Valley Oaks Charter

Second Place — Ayden Zahn/ Laurelglen Elementary

Third Place — Kiera Kiosef/ Wallace Elementary

Honorable Mention — Courtney Cornejo/ Laurelglen Elementary

Materials Science

First Place — Avni Ahuja/ Buena Vista Elementary

Second Place — Sair Legrama/ Valley Oaks Charter

Third Place — Khloe Ocampo/ Berkshire Elementary

Physics

First Place — Dolores Leon/ James A. Forest Elementary

Second Place — Luis Haro/ Owens Intermediate

Third Place — Haylee Anzaldo/ Wallace Elementary

Honorable Mention — Maggie Giddens/ Kernville Elementary

Product Science

First Place — Daniel Betencourt/ America Elementary

Second Place — Jason Mohanraj/ Ronald Reagan Elementary

Third Place — Roxy Mosqueda/ Berkshire Elementary

5th Grade

Behavioral and Social Science

First Place — Drew Urquidez/ Douglas Fletcher Elementary

Second Place — Sebastian Espitia/ Teresa Burke Elementary

Third Place — Sehar Chaudhry/ REALM Charter

Honorable Mention — Camila Giron/ Plantation Elementary

Chemistry

First Place — Akshaya Behara/ St. John’s Lutheran

Second Place — Elizabeth Owens/ Old River Elementary

Third Place — Janice Delgadillo/ Fremont Elementary

Honorable Mention — Drake Decambra/ Roy Loudon Elementary

Electronics

First Place — Ronak Bose/ Ronald Reagan Elementary

Second Place — Anna Allen/ Wallace Elementary

Third Place — Cooper Bryski/ Wallace Elementary

Honorable Mention — Ramon Raya/ Karl Clemens Elementary

Material Science

First Place — Sanjay Ravikumar/ Ronald Reagan Elementary

Second Place — Abigail Muchmore-Taylor/ Roy Loudon Elementary

Third Place — Gabbie Garcia/ Nueva Vista Language Academy

Plant Biology

First Place — Gonzalo Vargas/ Buena Vista Elementary

Second Place — Alyssandra De La Huerta/ Horizon Elementary

Third Place — Kaitlyn LaValley/ American Elementary

Physics

First Place — Joseph Alonzo Vasquez/ Hacienda Elementary

Second Place — Evan Graves/ Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Third Place — Laciana LaValley/ American Elementary

Product Science



First Place — Janvi Sankar/ St. John’s Lutheran

Second Place — Sidhaan Ranganath/ Ronald Reagan Elementary

Third Place — America Arroyo/ Fairview Elementary

Honorable Mention — Ryan Datta/ Harvest Elementary

Middle School (6th – 8th)

Behavioral Sciences

First Place — Maya Rodriguez/ Cato Middle School

Second Place — Leslie Contreras/ Palm Avenue Middle School

Third Place — Abigail Elizalde/ Rosedale North Elementary School

Biochemistry

First Place — Yareli Sanchez/ Palm Avenue Middle School

Second Place — Audrey Oo/ Earl Warren Junior High School

Third Place — Simar Singh/ St. John’s Lutheran School

Honorable Mention — Therien Jones/ Saint Ann School

Cognitive Sciences

First Place —Ekamjot Natt/ Earl Warren Junior High School

Second Place — Tanya Srivastava/ St. John’s Lutheran School

Third Place — Aliah Moreno/ Greenfield Middle School

Chemistry-Materials

First Place — Jiya Brar/ St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Vishudh Sahay/ Earl Warren

Third Place — Emma Gomez/ Palm Avenue Middle School

Honorable Mention — Erik Castillo/ Palm Avenue Middle School

Chemistry-Reactions

First Place — Himaja Kommineni/ Earl Warren Junior High School

Second Place — Samantha Troung/ Ronald Reagan Elementary School

Third Place — Fabian Carrillo/ Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Honorable Mention — Leila Andrade/ Pioneer Elementary School

Earth & Environmental Science

First Place — Tanvi Thallapalle/ St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — John Trichell/ Heritage Christian School

Third Place — Addyson Pettichord/ Stockdale Christian School

Honorable Mention — Bree Goessman/ McKee Middle School

Material Science I

First Place — Carolyn James/ Stockdale Christian School

Second Place — Khanh Van/ Pioneer Elementary School

Third Place — Mariana Medina/ Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Honorable Mention — Oliver Harvill/ American Elementary School

Material Science II

First Place — Ella Mauer/ Wallace Middle School

Second Place — Ina Trang/ Christa McAuliffe Elementary School

Third Place — Khushwant Kaur & Haley McClintock/ LaVina Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Herramoni Joya Hassain/ Greenfield Middle School

Physics I

First Place — Anderson Zahn/ Laurelglen Elementary School

Second Place — Joseph Jephson/ American Elementary School

Third Place — Patrick Boggs/ Saint Ann School

Honorable Mention — Austin Davis/ Stockdale Christian School

Physics II

First Place — Quan Laskey/ Saint Ann School

Second Place — Nicholas Contreras/ Palm Avenue Middle School

Third Place — James Tiner/ Norris Middle School

Plant Biology

First Place — Isabella Hansston/ Stockdale Christian School

Second Place — Joseph Kolodji/ Cato Middle School

Third Place — Artemio Sanchez/ Palm Avenue Middle School

Honorable Mention — Julia Blunt/ Heritage Christian School

Product Science-Biological

First Place — Callie Krizo/ St. John’s Lutheran School

Second Place — Amanada Gonzalez/ Bessie Owens Intermediate School

Third Place — Taylor Watts/ Stockdale Christian School

Honorable Mention — Maanya Srivastava/ St. John’s Lutheran School

Product Science-Physical

First Place — Athan ValosDeal/ Stockdale Christian School

Second Place — Chloe Robinson/ Cato Middle School

Third Place — Evan Limon/ Greenfield Middle School

High School (9th – 12th)

Behavioral & Social Sciences

First Place — Aarohi Patel/ Stockdale High School

Second Place — Sanjna Mizar/ Stockdale High School

Third Place — Gabriel Abboud/ Ridgeview High School

Biochemistry/Chemistry

First Place — Kassey Lassen/ Kern Valley High School

Second Place — Janae Hutson/ Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Stafford Williams/ Ridgeview High School

Biomedical Engineering

First Place — Ishaan Brar/ Stockdale High School

Second Place — Harjaisal Brar/ Stockdale High School

Computational Systems and Mathematics

First Place — Alor Sahoo/ Stockdale High School

Second Place — Joseph Cestone & Kevindeep Dhesi/ Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Aditya Kakarla/ Stockdale High School

Environmental Engineering

First Place — Marilyn Castro & Vanessa Delgado Dela Mora/ Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Brandon Natividad/ Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Crystal Duran & Lizbeth Ruiz Mendoza/ Ridgeview High School

Honorable Mention — Ridhima Bellam/ Stockdale High School

Physics

First Place — Isaac Larroque/ Ridgeview High School

Second Place — Nathaniel Mata/ Ridgeview High School

Third Place — Natalie Garza/ Ridgeview High School