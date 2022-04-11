BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In about two weeks, organizers will unveil ambitious plans to erect a memorial in Bakersfield in remembrance of the hundreds of military veterans who died in World War II, and the thousands more who came home to Kern County after the war.

The memorial will comprise six large black granite pieces placed in a semi circle, representing the six branches of the American armed forces in World War II. On their front side, the 684 engraved names of Kern county veterans who were killed in World War Two. On the opposite side, the names of those who served and came home.

On April 29th, organizers and veteran support groups will unveil their plans to get this monument built in Jastro Park.

Senator Shannon Grove, World War II veteran Walter Grainger and world-renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor will be there to weigh in on why Kern County should have its own World War II Memorial.

The official unveiling of those plans is set for 1:00 p.m. at Brookdale River Walk Assisted Living on Calloway Drive. Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

There are many ways to contribute including an upcoming golf tournament sponsored by the Kern County World War II Memorial Committee on June 20 at Seven Oaks Country Club. Registration is $200 per player or $800 for a team of four.

At the tournament, there will be a number of golf-related contests, a helicopter drop and much more. Contact Jim Swafford for more information at 661-390-3045.

For more information on these events and the memorial itself, just check out their website.