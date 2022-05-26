BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, the county will begin opening cooling centers starting next week.

Centers in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys will open starting June 1 when temperatures are forecast at 105 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the forecast calls for 93 degrees or higher. Centers remain open from 1 to 8 p.m.

Visitors can bring non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading materials and games. Face masks are required and physical distancing recommended.

As of Thursday, the following centers had been confirmed:

— East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road, Bakersfield.

— The Mission at Kern County, 816 E 21st St., Bakersfield.

— Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella.

— Gusher Hall, 271 California St., Maricopa.

— Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave., Shafter.

— Taft Community Center, 500 Cascade Place, Taft.

— Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive, Frazier Park.

— Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St., Rosamond.

— Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave., California City.