BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While world leaders debate the right course of action to turn back the Russian advance in Ukraine, three families with Kern County ties wait anxiously for hopeful developments for family members in difficult straits.

One is Sergei, last name withheld for his safety, who is somewhere outside the besieged eastern Ukraine city of Kharkov, holed up in a bunker. He is the unofficial foster son of Bakersfield City Councilman Bruce Freeman and his wife Monika, who met Sergei as a 9-year-old as part of an exchange program for Ukrainian orphans – and he has visited often in the past 19 years.

Bruce Freeman and his 28-year-old son had been communicating sometimes multiple times a day through a texting app – but two days ago Sergei said the Russians had bombed the region’s power plant and now the situation is dire.

In his last three communiques, Sergei said the electricity is out, the water supply is off, food supplies are low, the temperature is below freezing, and – as of Tuesday – his phone was losing its charge. The Freemans have not heard from Sergei since.

Bakersfield orthopedic surgeon Timothy Galan, a native of Ukraine, said his family is still holed up at a relative’s farmhouse in a small village in northwestern Ukraine.

They fled the capital city of Kyiv last week. Five of the family’s women and children have left the country but most remain in the Ukrainian countryside and they are well supplied. The men are armed and prepared to fight, and they can still hear bombs in the distance.

Perhaps the most dire situation is that of Trevor Reed, the Tehachapi High School graduate, who has been in a Russian prison camp for more than 900 days. Reed was detained for public intoxication in August 2019, but later charged with endangering the lives of police officers, convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Reed’s father Joey Reed said his son is coughing up blood and showing signs of tuberculosis – but said Russian authorities are refusing to test him for it. Trevor also has torn cartilage in his rib cage. If there’s any good news, it’s that he has been transferred to a prison camp with a hospital and – after 232 days of no communication – has been permitted to call his family.

His case has obviously taken on new urgency, given increasing Russian domestic instability associated with that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the world watches the Ukrainian tragedy unfold on a grand scale, three Kern county families keep tabs, as best they can, on three very personal dramas.